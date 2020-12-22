‘Frankly, I don’t think $90 million for breastfeeding peer counselors is enough’

The abominable relief bill, which gives the peasants a $600 check, passed Congress. It’s on its way to the President.

Congress is bribing you with crumbs to fleece our great country. They are giving more money to foreign dictatorships and their friends than to the American people.

THEY HATE YOU!

A few heroes who voted against this abomination: Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Rick Scott of Florida, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Mike Lee of Utah, Ted Cruz of Texas.

It should be against the law for Congress to give foreign aid when we’re nearly $30 trillion in debt.

PART II OF THE ABOMINABLE BILL

As one Reddit user said about one typical porky item, “Frankly, I don’t think $90 million for breastfeeding peer counselors is enough.”

Part II of more garbage in the relief bill follows. And don’t forget, Democrats think it’s a good idea for the government to run everything for us:

Who among us isn’t worried right now about water in Tibet?

Well, we do have money to burn. Okay, so it’s China’s money:

Fund Lefties in Asia:

We certainly hope the $193 million buys enough cars for AIDs workers. I plan to become an AIDs worker to get my new car.

And, the spoilsports won’t let them use the money for porn.

$8 million for senile Joe’s transition team:

Money for the Senate’s daycare but not for you:

  2. Good. I hate them right back. They will learn just how hated they are when the praetorian guards bail out. Soft fruity bureaucrats won’t be able to handles bunkers or trenches.
    PRC doesn’t give a rip about the laughingstock of the world either.
    Useful status time is almost up for the bestest government evarz.

