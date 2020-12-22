The abominable relief bill, which gives the peasants a $600 check, passed Congress. It’s on its way to the President.

Congress is bribing you with crumbs to fleece our great country. They are giving more money to foreign dictatorships and their friends than to the American people.

THEY HATE YOU!

A few heroes who voted against this abomination: Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Rick Scott of Florida, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Mike Lee of Utah, Ted Cruz of Texas.

It should be against the law for Congress to give foreign aid when we’re nearly $30 trillion in debt.

PART II OF THE ABOMINABLE BILL

As one Reddit user said about one typical porky item, “Frankly, I don’t think $90 million for breastfeeding peer counselors is enough.”

Part II of more garbage in the relief bill follows. And don’t forget, Democrats think it’s a good idea for the government to run everything for us:

Creating a US-India Gandhi-King Development Foundation with an annual budget of $30,000,000+ pic.twitter.com/dSZ4nBNBOy — Beth Baumann (@eb454) December 22, 2020

YOU MIGHT WANT TO READ THIS ARTICLE ABOUT THE BILL GETTING BETTER AND BETTER, AND HEY, GENDER EQUALITY FOR STATUES

Who among us isn’t worried right now about water in Tibet?

Apparently Congress is worried about “water resources on the Tibetan Plateau.” No price tag is associated with this, from what I can see. pic.twitter.com/RwMqn3maIC — Beth Baumann (@eb454) December 22, 2020

Well, we do have money to burn. Okay, so it’s China’s money:

And there’s assistance for Tibetan refugees. $8,000,00 per year for the next 4 fiscal years. And $4,000,000 per year for the Tibetan government. pic.twitter.com/zay0vSLTsF — Beth Baumann (@eb454) December 22, 2020

Fund Lefties in Asia:

It keeps getting better. Funding for Voice of America and Radio Free Asia. pic.twitter.com/erjcfQvdJJ — Beth Baumann (@eb454) December 22, 2020

We certainly hope the $193 million buys enough cars for AIDs workers. I plan to become an AIDs worker to get my new car.

And, the spoilsports won’t let them use the money for porn.

The Covid relief bill stipulates funds can’t be used for accessing pornographic websites unless it’s “official business” pic.twitter.com/4KYOQydtcQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

$8 million for senile Joe’s transition team:

Section 136 of CR provides funding for the Executive Office of the President to provide administrative support for a Presidential transition: “amounts are provided to ‘Presidential Transition Administrative Support’’ at a rate for operations of $8,000,000.” — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) September 21, 2020

Money for the Senate’s daycare but not for you:

Congress is setting aside money in its COVID-19 stimulus program to pay the added pandemic expenses inside its own US Senate daycare center pic.twitter.com/mQieVPpLuH — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) December 21, 2020