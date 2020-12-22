COV relief bill gets tax deductions for Hollywood, long prison stays for streamers

According to the COVID relief bill’s text, illegal streaming for commercial profit could become a felony. And the culprit could end up in jail for ten years!

The Hollywood Reporter finds this will do better than previous efforts.

It’s been less than two weeks since Sen. Thom Tillis released his proposal to increase the penalties for those who would dare stream unlicensed works. In doing so, the North Carolina Republican flirted with danger. About a decade ago, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) made a similar proposal before it ended up dying as people worried about sending Justin Bieber to jail. (No, seriously.)

But Tillis’s attempt has been winning better reviews. He narrowly tailored the provisions toward commercial operators rather than users (users next). That said, it’s had very little time to circulate before evidently becoming part of the spending package. If passed, illegal streaming of works, including movies and music tracks, could carry a penalty of up to 10 years in jail.

That’s not the only change to copyright law, either. The spending bill creates a small-claims adjudication system within the U.S. Copyright Office.

Copyright owners don’t like to go to the federal courts for copyright infringement. The new system is unconstitutional, but it’s voluntary. Advocates believe that will help it survive legal challenges.

Hollywood will also get an extension of Section 181. It gives them an immediate deduction of TV and film costs up to $15 million for the next five years.

How nice for them, and you get $600.

It’s all that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer would accept. The Senate passed it, and now it goes to the President’s desk. Dems and RINOs told him he has to sign it, or the people won’t get any relief after six months.

Instead of passing horror bills, open up!