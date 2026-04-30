Annoying Political Women of Clown World

I dare anyone to convince us these aren’t the most annoying women in politics. Can you name others we missed?

One of the troublemakers on The View, race-baiting Sunny Hostin, is making up stuff as usual. ABC used to make her apologize on air, pretending they were honorable. That seems to have stopped. She can say anything again.

No, really—is there a more insufferable person on the planet? https://t.co/NYqKC6V6qe — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 30, 2026

Insult this one, and she will never stop getting even. At the same time, the neon lights of CNN and their big salaries shine their light on her.

Weird that MTG before auditioning as the next CNN anti-Trump “it girl” never shared these feelings back during Trump’s first term… https://t.co/zw11Uazy95 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 30, 2026

Crazy conspiracy nut, thy name is Candace.

Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) finds it suspicious that a room full of America’s top reporters managed to capture video of Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) leaving the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Owens is now offering $10,000 to anyone who can prove it was “staged.” Talk about… pic.twitter.com/DAVuXDKTSy — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) April 30, 2026

Candace is being sued by the President and First Lady of France, and now another victim is suing. I hate to say this, but Erika Kirk has a great case, and should probably sue her.

FRESH OFF THE PRESS 📰 Candace Owens just landed herself in another lawsuit‼️ And guess what???? She DRAGGED her fake “whistleblower” Mitch Snow down with her. Brian Harpole is now SUING them both for defamation. Looks like their little fake Fort Huachuca stunt is coming… pic.twitter.com/Dg5PCU4Wxz — Cinema Shogun (@CinemaShogun) April 30, 2026

Jasmine claims to be one of the most powerful women. She’s in the top 535. I would place her in the top ten of most annoying women.

“I am one of the 535 most powerful people in this country.” Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett says she won’t tolerate “disrespect”: "The level of disrespect that is continuously lobbed against us as Black women, you know, for me, I’m like, 'Wait a minute now. I am one of the 535… pic.twitter.com/6CaMBEhHJk — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 30, 2026

After another left-wing nut tries to kill the president, Nicole Wallace attempts to convince the world to not believe their lying eyes.

Nicolle Wallace: "Only Republicans, only those that consume conservative media are committing political violence!" With all due respect to her, the data and actual physical proof would suggest otherwise pic.twitter.com/c2ziQMfQGe — Wake Up America (@wakeupusa) April 30, 2026

Will you miss this one?

Debbie Wasserman Schultz is about to lose her congressional seat because of redistricting in Florida. What job will she be doing one year from today? pic.twitter.com/QMM3ddsqsG — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 30, 2026

Here’s a Twofer: