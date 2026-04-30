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Annoying Political Women of Clown World

By
M Dowling
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0
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I dare anyone to convince us these aren’t the most annoying women in politics. Can you name others we missed?

One of the troublemakers on The View, race-baiting Sunny Hostin, is making up stuff as usual. ABC used to make her apologize on air, pretending they were honorable. That seems to have stopped. She can say anything again.

Insult this one, and she will never stop getting even. At the same time, the neon lights of CNN and their big salaries shine their light on her.

Crazy conspiracy nut, thy name is Candace.

Candace is being sued by the President and First Lady of France, and now another victim is suing. I hate to say this, but Erika Kirk has a great case, and should probably sue her.

Jasmine claims to be one of the most powerful women. She’s in the top 535. I would place her in the top ten of most annoying women.

After another left-wing nut tries to kill the president, Nicole Wallace attempts to convince the world to not believe their lying eyes.

Will you miss this one?

Here’s a Twofer:

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