MN Daycare Fraud: Go on Welfare, Buy Some Homes in Nairobi, Vacation in Dubai

The Minnesota Daycare fraud is absolutely shocking. The culprits were on public assistance and planning to buy nice homes abroad while vacationing in Dubai. Then, allegedly, as if that wasn’t enough, there was a bold cover-up.

🚨 MINNESOTA DAYCARE FRAUD IS EVEN WORSE THAN WE THOUGHT! Daycare owner texting a friend: “How much longer are you gonna do the daycares game?” Reply: “Another year or two, then I’ll buy some nice homes.” While on public assistance… vacationing in Dubai. Blatant as hell.… pic.twitter.com/xrxXTl0QIy — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 29, 2026

This Could Be Why the Fraud Took So Long to Uncover

Fox News Report

A former investigator for Minnesota’s Department of Human Services alleged that the state’s government illegally tried to shut down his investigation into childcare fraud in 2017.

Jay Swanson, a former investigator in the Office of Inspector General for Minnesota’s Department of Human Services, described in detail a 2018 incident in which a senior official allegedly instructed him to delete paragraphs from a report on fraud in the state’s Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP).

“In August of 2018, as I was preparing answers to questions posed to me by the OLA [Office of the Legislative Auditor] in an email, I was told by a DHS [Department of Human Services] official to submit my answers to them instead of sending them directly to the OLA,” Swanson, who previously served as a Minnesota State Trooper, said Tuesday during a Minnesota House Fraud Prevention Committee hearing.

“When I forwarded my answer regarding what fraud trends we’re seeing at CCAP, as I had been directed, I soon had a senior DHS [Department of Human Services] official in my office, angry, red-faced, and almost yelling. The senior DHS [Department of Human Services] official told me to delete a number of paragraphs of the document that I had sent,” Swanson testified.

“I then advised the official that I believed what they were telling me to do was illegal. I advised them that Minnesota law requires state employees to cooperate with the OLA and to turn over information as requested. A few days later, the same official told me ‘I just came from the commissioner’s office, and they’re sending your document to the OLA. You better be ready for the blank storm that’s coming your way,'” Swanson said.

Everyone watched it happen.

Swanson testified that he and his team “had a front row seat to watch the fraud happening, and we had regular contact with those committing the fraud.”

“Beginning in 2017, we became dismayed and shocked by the response of some senior DHS [Department of Human Services] officials to whom we reported the fraud to. As I look back with the benefit of 20/20 hindsight, I realize that what our team saw was the early stages of a somewhat loosely organized criminal enterprise beginning to pillage Minnesota’s public benefits system,” he told the committee hearing.

Swanson alleged that “a few of the senior-level DHS [Department of Human Services] officials who harassed and abused our unit for committing the sin of trying to expose a huge amount of fraud in the CCAP program are still working in DHS [Department of Human Services] today.”