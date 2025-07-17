Another Big Trump Win for US Natural Gas

U.S. natural gas company Venture Global signed a deal with Italian company Eni, one of Europe’s largest energy companies, to sell 2 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas per year for 20 years.

The deal comes as President Donald Trump pressures Europe to import more from the United States to avoid tariffs.

“We are honored that Eni, a leading innovator and global gas player, has chosen Venture Global as their first American LNG supplier,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. “Italy is an important ally and trading partner to the United States, and we are grateful for the trust of Eni as our newest customer. This deal marks a significant milestone for the company and is further recognition of our growing global energy leadership and strong record of execution.”

Trump has pushed liquid natural gas as a way to avoid the trade war with the United States.

“I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large-scale purchase of our oil and gas. Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way,” he said in December.

President Trump is pushing for American dominance in the energy sector. This is another big win for dominance.

Italy agreed to purchase $15 billion in US natural gas following Trump’s tariff threats. This makes Italy more reliant on the US than Russia for energy for the next twenty years.

Increasing Europe’s reliance on buying up American energy was a high priority for President Trump.

The deal took place right after Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with Trump at the White House, and after Trump set his tariff deadline for the EU.