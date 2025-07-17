Lady Says Something Racist & Insists Blacks Can’t Be Racist

The lady in the clip below said it is impossible for a black person to be racist against a white person, even though she just said something racist against a white person.

Critical race theory started this crazy idea that a black person can never be racist. If you criticize Critical Race Theory, you are un-American and a McCarthyite. In other words, all bases are covered. Oh, and you’re ignorant.

While that idea permeated through society, all white people were suddenly transformed into white supremacists, making this concept work better.

They say because of a history of racism, black people are powerless. Institutions are all systemically racist, blacks are powerless, and they can’t be racist.

That’s what you must believe you ignorant, un-American McCarthyite