Another Democrat Politician Indicted for Corruption

According to the AP, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was indicted Friday in what prosecutors called a years-long scheme to hide a romantic relationship with her bodyguard, who is accused of being paid as if he was working even when they met alone in apartments and traveled to vineyards for wine tasting.

It’s getting hard keeping up with all the corrupt Democrats.

Cantrell faces charges of conspiracy, fraud and obstruction, less than five months before she leaves office due to term limits.

She also repeatedly accepted bribes. In one case, she ignored misdeeds for Saints tickets.

It took over a year to nab her.