Flashback: Obama DoJ [Obama] Ordered FBI to Not Arrest Hillary

Barack Obama ordered the FBI and DOJ to not arrest Hillary Clinton for espionage over her email scandal, or for the sketchy Clinton Foundation while she was serving as Secretary of State.

In fact, James Comey effectively served as Hillary Clinton’s personal attorney.

“What I can assure the American people,” Comey said, “is that this investigation was done honestly, competently and independently. No outside influence of any kind was brought to bear.”

CIA John Ratcliffe said, “Lisa Page confirmed to me under oath that the FBI was ordered by the Obama DOJ not to consider charging Hillary Clinton for gross negligence in the handling of classified information.”

John Ratcliffe: Okay. So let me if I can, I know I’m testing your memory, but when you say advice you got from the Department, you’re making it sound like it was the Department that told you: You’re not going to charge gross negligence because we’re the prosecutors and we’re telling you we’re not going to –

Ms. Page: That is Correct.

FBI Director Jim Comey concluded that Hillary was “extremely careless.”