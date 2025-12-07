Another Somali Immigrant Congresswoman Bashes the USA

By
M Dowling
-
2
24

This is one of our new congresswomen. She is a Somali woman who hates America. Rep. Mana Abdi was unpleasantly shocked by the homes, the snow, everything.  The woman from the hellhole of Somali thinks all of Kansas is racist. She called Kansas a “bootcamp.”

She is a communist Islamist who claims we’re all on stolen land. This is a land Islamists plan to steal from us.

The Somalis are also stealing from our funds meant for the needy, and they are defending it.

A Somali alien created a nonprofit in America to “care” for migrants and now gets $5M in taxpayer dollars yearly, including from MAINE. The dollars help fund military in Somalia.

Gov. Walz sheltered this thief for years:

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
59 minutes ago

If the USA is so awful why is she living in the USA???

Those people should be deported…the fact they hate the USA indicates they might sympathise with terrorists, may even aid and abet them. finance them…

Deport them !

1
Reply
Saltherring
Saltherring
31 minutes ago
Reply to  Canadian Friend

Their goal is to take over our country and force the American taxpayer to subsidize lazy, useless and mentally deficient Somali Devil-worshipers in the US AND Somalia. Send them back to Africa…every last one of them.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz