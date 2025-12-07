Another Somali Immigrant Congresswoman Bashes the USA

This is one of our new congresswomen. She is a Somali woman who hates America. Rep. Mana Abdi was unpleasantly shocked by the homes, the snow, everything. The woman from the hellhole of Somali thinks all of Kansas is racist. She called Kansas a “bootcamp.”

She is a communist Islamist who claims we’re all on stolen land. This is a land Islamists plan to steal from us.

Maine Youth Power – Marxist NGO (Nonprofit) Organizing Kids Somalian Mana Abdi(D) Maine State Rep was part of this 'activist' group, where they did "Stolen Land Acknowledgement Claims" – despite many of the members being foreigners.

The Somalis are also stealing from our funds meant for the needy, and they are defending it.

The leaders of the Somali community, including Ilhan Omar, are defending the very people who committed billions of dollars in fraud. They're looting the public treasury and justifying it with post-colonial ideologies.

A Somali alien created a nonprofit in America to “care” for migrants and now gets $5M in taxpayer dollars yearly, including from MAINE. The dollars help fund military in Somalia.

It's been exposed that a Somali alien created a nonprofit in America to "care" for migrants and now gets $5M in taxpayer dollars yearly, including from MAINE. The dollars help fund military in Somalia.

Gov. Walz sheltered this thief for years: