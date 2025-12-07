Mike Pence Is Baaack, Jumping on a New Ukraine-Russia Survey

The Reagan National Defense Survey found that 62% of Americans who answered the survey back Ukraine over Russia, with majorities of both Republicans and Democrats aligning behind Kyiv (Kiev). That’s not a surprise. Of course most Americans want Ukraine to win if it were possible.

Support for sending U.S. weapons has climbed as well, rising nine percentage points to 64% compared to last year.

Mike Pence Twists a Survey Ever So Subtly

Mike Pence promoted it, claiming “A widening majority of Americans want Ukraine to defeat Russia and support sending U.S. weapons to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s country.“

Nowhere in the survey does it address “defeating Russia” and what it would take to do so.

Wanting to defeat Russia doesn’t mean they want to send their sons and daughters to die over there for an endless war. That’s what it would take. We have already done that.

Poll: Strong, Bipartisan US Support for Ukraine Over Russia | https://t.co/iy21UAldIr “A widening majority of Americans want Ukraine to defeat Russia and support sending U.S. weapons to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s country.“🇺🇸🇺🇦 https://t.co/mAS3rXBLNF — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) December 6, 2025

However, only 45% support full territorial liberation:

How much this opinion is affected by the media, I can’t say. Do the survey respondents know the push by many in Europe is to send Americans to fight in Ukraine?

“Overall, our Ukraine numbers have shifted across the board toward more support,” Rachel Hoff, policy director for the Ronald Reagan Institute, told reporters Monday, Defense One reported.

Almost all the aid comes from the US. Some European countries do nothing.

“Across other questions that we have in the poll, they perceive Russia as an adversary. They perceive Ukraine as an ally.” That’s not a surprise either.

The Reagan survey comes from the Reagan Foundation and the Board of Trustees includes people like Paul Ryan and Condoleezza Rice.

It also found 87% believe the U.S. military should be the most powerful globally. Pete Hegseth just announced that’s what they are doing as a deterrent.

A Gallup poll in March found that 46% of Americans want to do more for Ukraine. The Reagan survey seems to be more a measure of what the respondents would like if they could have everything they wanted.

A Partial Conclusion from the Survey shows that majorities want us all over the world with a greater focus on the Western Hemisphere and securing the homeland.

The 2025 Reagan National Defense Survey shows that the American people continue to favor peace through strength and active U.S. engagement in the world. Majorities want the United States to take the lead in international affairs, believe American military superiority is essential, and support a force sized to deter and, if necessary, win conflicts against more than one major adversary at a time.

They also back concrete defense investments: from the Golden Dome missile defense system to expanded manufacturing and shipbuilding capacity. Around the world, Americans want to reinforce, not retreat from, U.S. global interests and commitments. Support for aiding Ukraine and defending Taiwan has grown, along with approval of NATO and Article V commitments. Americans see alliances as important to U.S. security, even as many also favor a greater focus on the Western Hemisphere and securing the homeland.

This sounds like they think we have money. We are deeply in debt. However, it looks like this is what Donald Trump is trying to do to some degree while trying to end the ugly wars around the world.