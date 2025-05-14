Anti-Tren, Potentially Worse Than TdA, Targets Rural America

A new, potentially more vicious Venezuelan gang than Tren de Aragua is targeting rural America, which is ill-equipped to handle them. These people had no foothold in the USA four years ago, and now they are everywhere. Thank a Democrat.

The “anti-Tren” gang was formed by former Tren de Aragua members.

In a newly unsealed April federal indictment, prosecutors accused 21 men of running drug and prostitution rings in New York City. According to the indictment, members of Anti-Tren “protect their power and territory through various criminal acts, which include violence towards members of Tren de Aragua.

“Preserving and protecting the power and territory of Anti-Tren and its members and associates through acts involving murder, assault, other acts of violence, and threats of violence, including acts of violence and threats of violence directed at members and associates of Tren de Aragua,” the indictment states.

They get rich smuggling young Venezuelan women, sex trafficking of young women, drug trafficking, and armed robberies, federal officials allege.

“I’ve read some of the public accounts that suggest that this offshoot group is trying to distinguish itself by being more violent,” Robert Charles, former assistant secretary of state at the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs said. “With MS-13, they had various tests and things that they went through, and there were offshoots there that became more violent than the original group.”

“They are also doing violence in an environment where they’re taking advantage of people. They’re taking advantage of the homeless, they’re taking advantage of rural America,” Charles said of Anti-Tren.

My guess is that Democrats won’t let us deport them.

China's Trade War, Gold Skyrocketing... Diversify Your Retirement With Zero Fees for Up to Ten Years You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email