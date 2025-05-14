Democrats New Hero: Spokane Man

An illegal alien who allegedly assaulted a federal agent emerged as a new Democrat hero. “Spokane man” is just a dad and a dreamer, who was merely shocked by ICE’s appearance at his door when he resisted arrest.

The man from Spokane is 35-year-old Martin R. Diaz-Amezcua, who is portrayed in the media as a victim of the President’s deportation policy.

New: An illegal alien with a violent criminal history has been arrested in Spokane, Wash. Martin Diaz-Azmecua, 35, of Mexico, was chased, tackled, and apprehended by Border Patrol agents on April 29. This after months of trying to track him down. pic.twitter.com/PPh4ncp8h5 — Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) May 5, 2025

Diaz was brought into the country as a toddler. The Party for Socialism and Liberation in Spokane pleaded for the victim, without mentioning his criminal convictions. His second wife, an American, showed up at the May Day communist rally to plead his case.

He had a previous conviction for domestic violence – against his father-in-law. Diaz raped an underaged girl, a case which was pled down. He has an assault case against him. To avoid arrest, he swung backwards and hit an agent in the eye with his elbow, injuring him.

Diaz, a Mexican national, claimed the police didn’t have a warrant and didn’t show ID. He was arrested on April 29. On May 7, he was charged with assaulting a federal officer.

For the last charge, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $250,000.

The Post Millennial reported that court records indicate Diaz-Amezcua was previously ordered to be removed from the country due to multiple criminal convictions.

White House Principal Deputy Communications Director Alex Pfeiffer put the case on X, “The Left’s new hero is an illegal immigrant with a rape case and two felony convictions.”

The Left’s new hero is an illegal immigrant with a rape case and two felony convictions. https://t.co/grbhg7xuzu pic.twitter.com/d5BeUnQXvO — Alex Pfeiffer (@Pfeiffer47) May 11, 2025

