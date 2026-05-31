Antifa Anarcho-Communists Are Rioting, Attacking Police Horses

The Antifa anarcho-communists are violently keeping ICE from doing its job. They are insurrectionists trying to overthrow our way of life. The plan is the usual plan. They disrupt and then make it look like ICE agents or the police are the problem. Without evidence, they will claim the detention facility is abusing the criminal aliens. They don’t need evidence because the media won’t tell the truth. The media won’t even say who they are. The Democrats won’t condemn them and their violence or exact justice.

The hardcore left, now taking over the Democratic Party, is becoming more violent and more dangerous. During the Floyd riots, they killed 25 people and caused $2 billion in property damage. This violence will escalate.

We are looking at another summer of love as they make Newark into Minneapolis or Seattle with the help of local politicians and Governor Mikie Sherrill.

This is not a protest. These radical revolutionaries are even attacking police horses. They all should be arrested immediately. These criminals know to do these things in leftist jurisdictions because the politicians are criminals and anti-American, also.

These rioters are using violence to stop federal law enforcement from doing their jobs. That is textbook seditious conspiracy and insurrection, along with assault, conspiracy, and many other serious federal felonies.@USAO_NJ Robert Frazer must bring charges immediately. https://t.co/o6RP4JQ7sg — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) May 31, 2026

They are attacking police horses.