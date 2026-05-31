President Trump’s Endorsements Do Not Include Nancy Mace

Donald Trump stepped directly into three highly competitive Republican gubernatorial primaries on Friday, issuing crucial endorsements in South Carolina, Iowa, and Oklahoma. In a series of social media posts, Trump gave his backing to South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette over Nancy Mace, Iowa Representative Randy Feenstra, and former Oklahoma State Senator Mike Mazzei as their respective election dates approached.

In South Carolina, Evette has served two terms alongside Governor Henry McMaster, who was one of Trump’s earliest high-profile backers during Trump’s initial presidential run. McMaster had already endorsed his second-in-command earlier this year.

On Friday, Trump highlighted Evette’s campaign efforts on his behalf during the 2024 election cycle, pointing out that a “BIG added plus” for her bid is the potential for the current governor’s son, Henry McMaster Jr., to join her ticket as a running mate. Evette is currently facing a crowded primary field that includes Representative Nancy Mace, Representative Ralph Norman, and state Attorney General Alan Wilson.

In South Carolina, Evette has served two terms alongside Governor Henry McMaster, who was one of Trump’s earliest high-profile backers during Trump’s initial presidential run. McMaster had already endorsed his second-in-command earlier this year.

On Friday, Trump highlighted Evette’s campaign efforts on his behalf during the 2024 election cycle, pointing out that a “BIG added plus” for her bid is the potential for the current governor’s son, Henry McMaster Jr., to join her ticket as a running mate. Evette is currently facing a crowded primary field that includes Representative Nancy Mace, Representative Ralph Norman, and state Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Rep. Mace Responds

Not endorsing Nancy Mace came as a surprise. She responded, saying, “I … know I put the likelihood of an endorsement on the line when I demanded transparency on the Epstein files. … If this is the price of an endorsement, I will never pay it.”

I think she will pay. Her meltdowns have turned off a lot of MAGA, and it’s not simply because of Epstein.

The full statement, which she released on X.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace issued the following statement to the voters of South Carolina: “I have enormous respect for President Trump and everything he has done for our country and for South Carolina.

That respect is genuine and it is unchanged. We have a state that’s corrupt. A system that’s broken. And an establishment who wants to stay in the shadows. It’s been that way for the last decade since Pam Evette’s been in office, and with the governor’s son Henry Jr. as her running mate, South Carolina can expect more of the same.

I WILL DRAIN THE SWAMP, not keep the same creatures there.

I’ve stood up against Republicans and Democrats alike. And I would do it all over again and in a heartbeat. I am the only candidate in this race with a detailed plan to eliminate South Carolina’s state income tax and lower the cost of living for every family.

She has been a good representative on many issues.

I am the only candidate who took on and took out a sanctuary sheriff in South Carolina. I am the only candidate who supported the largest roads and bridges grant in state history.

Results are not rhetoric, and my record speaks volumes. I will not change my positions. I will not abandon my principles. And I will never stop demanding accountability from institutions that have failed South Carolina, and our nation, regardless of the political cost. Margaret Thatcher once said that if you just set out to be liked, you would be prepared to compromise on anything at any time and would achieve nothing.

I did not come into politics to be liked. I came to deliver. I also know I put the likelihood of an endorsement on the line when I demanded transparency on the Epstein files. I demanded it because you deserved the truth – ALL OF IT – and as a survivor, I had to get justice for these women. If this is the price of an endorsement, I will never pay it. South Carolina deserves a Governor who answers to her people, not to the establishment, and not to anyone who believes accountability is negotiable.

May God bless the great state of South Carolina.” — Congresswoman Nancy Mace

President Trump posted about this endorsement of Evette over Mace on Truth Social:

Highly Respected and very popular Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina, Pam Evette, is an America First Patriot who has been with me from the very beginning. She never wavered, never let me down, and was the only South Carolina Gubernatorial Candidate to Endorse me as soon as I launched my 2024 Presidential Campaign.

She crisscrossed South Carolina and other States for me, and I said, at the time, that this is truly something which I cannot forget!

Pam Evette is a more popular candidate.

Now Pam is running to be the next Governor of South Carolina, a place I love and WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024, getting the Highest Vote, BY FAR, in the State’s History.

A successful Entrepreneur, Businesswoman, and Civic Leader, prior to becoming a distinguished Lieutenant Governor, and working with my friend, and GREAT Governor, Henry McMaster, Pam has proven she has the Courage and Wisdom to deliver strong results for the people of her wonderful State, and our Nation.

As your next Governor, Pam will fight hard to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion our Amazing Farmers and Ranchers, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Safeguard our Elections, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.

Pam Evette is a good friend, fighter, and WINNER, and will be a terrific Governor of South Carolina. Pam has my Complete and Total Endorsement — SHE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN! A BIG added plus for Pam is that, I hear, Henry McMaster, Jr., the brilliant and very competent son of Henry and Peggy, will be running with her as the next Lieutenant Governor.

I LOVE SOUTH CAROLINA! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Loyalty is number one for Donald Trump. One can argue it’s to a fault. However, the Epstein Files were obviously a Democrat hoax. The self-described victims included some or all women who were adults when they worked for Epstein. The women kept saying they wanted transparency, but what was keeping them from telling us what happened and by whom?

We all know that Barack Obama and Joe Biden could have released the files, and no one complained when they didn’t. Supporting Democrats in that hoax was unacceptable.