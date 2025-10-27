Antifa Male Arrested for Offering Bounty to Kill AG Bondi

Federal agents arrest a Minnesota man accused of offering a cash bounty to kill Attorney General Pam Bondi. Prosecutors say Tyler Avalos has a history of violent offenses and could serve up to five years in prison if found guilty.

Tyler Maxon Avalos, 29, was nabbed on Oct. 16 after a tipster alerted the FBI to the alleged murder-for-hire plot the suspect had blasted out on social media earlier this month.

The chilling post included a photo of Bondi with a “sniper-scope red dot” on her forehead with the caption: “WANTED: Pam Bondi / REWARD: 45,000 ‘ DEAD OR ALIVE / (PREFERABLY DEAD),” court documents charge.

Underneath the photo, Avalos allegedly added: “Cough, cough. When they don’t serve us, then what?”

His profile also brandished a link to “An Anarchist FAQ book,” according to court filings.

