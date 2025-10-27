Gov Newsom’s Bill Brings In Trafficked Girls as Young as 11

In July of 2022, Gavin Newsom signed SB 357. The law made it illegal for police to arrest women who loitered with the intent to engage in prostitution.

The law was aimed at protecting trans sex workers but unsurprisingly, it caused a massive flood of underage prostitutes on the 50-block stretch of Figueroa Street in Los Angeles.

Trafficking victims were brought in and gangs made millions. It was another failure from Democrats and easily predictable.

The New York Times published the account of the horror of young trafficked girls as young as 11.

Gangs that had long sold drugs began to take advantage of Figueroa’s lucrative opportunity. With a dozen girls, one trafficker could easily make $12,000 a night. “Drugs are sold once and gone forever, but girls can be resold indefinitely,” said Navarro, who had been in the division for two decades. Motel owners who noticed the parades of customers but feared the gangs’ retribution kept quiet.

Soon every intersection from Gage to Imperial had girls waving and waiting to be rented out, some of them imported by traffickers from Oregon or Texas or Alabama. By the end of 2023, the city attorney had taken to calling Figueroa the Kiddie Stroll because so many of the girls weren’t even 13.

Some of the trafficked children are as young as 11, and Gov. Newsom and Mayor Bass don’t seem to care.