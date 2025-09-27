Antifa Plans Insurrection, Calls for Recruits to Fight ICE & National Guard

Andy Ngo reported that direct action has been planned for Sept. 28 at the Portland ICE facility after Trump issued a statement that he plans to send in troops to protect the federal property. Antifa and communists have said they refuse to back down and plan to escalate their rioting. They have called for militant reinforcements in Seattle and Los Angeles.

Maybe they don’t realize that now they are classified as “domestic terrorists,” and be arrested as such. If they go to war, they will lose. They are not protesting, they are vicious militant radicals tearing this country down.

President Trump has ordered Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to provide troops and use full force if necessary in Portland and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa and other domestic terrorists.

Nick Sortor followed up with video of armored trucks pouring into Portland. The National Guard has been called up under the Insurrection Act.

WATCH: Armored vehicles full of federal agents have arrived at the federal building in Portland as tensions with Antifa rise Earlier this morning, President Trump ORDERED troops into Portland to protect ICE facilities Antifa terrorists WILL NOT win! pic.twitter.com/83zMNfO5hi — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 27, 2025

U.S. Troops sent to #Portland to Defend FederalProperty U.S. Military to protect U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities, which he said were “under siege from attack by Soros & Democrat funded #Antifa” Democrats lying. Federal Troops protecting “Federal Property” pic.twitter.com/rvh15cW8sd — ResistCorruptDC (@ResistCorruptDC) September 27, 2025

Attorney general Pam Bondi vowed a federal crackdown Saturday, saying America has entered a new era of “political violence.” She sternly warned extremist groups against targeting federal officers and announced that the Department of Justice agents will be deployed to ICE facilities nationwide.

She said there will be “zero tolerance.”