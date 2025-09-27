Soros-Fund Money Manager Arrested for Torturing Women in Secret Sex Dungeon

Soros-fund money manager Howard Rubin ran a horror house he used to sexually torture trafficked women. He and his assistant Jennifer Powers lured the women into their secret sex dungeon and tortured them physically and mentally, leaving some with physical injuries.

Powers recruited women for him from 2009-2019.

Prosecutors said the women were drugged or intoxicated in some cases, prosecuters said.

Rubin and his wife lived in a $9 million mansion and were known for philanthropy.

The Story

He has a Manhattan penthouse known as a sex dungeon. He allegedly “tortured” former Playboy models and other women in a Midtown penthouse-turned-BDSM “sex dungeon.” It was soundproofed.

He tied the women up, beat and electrocuted them, according to the Brooklyn US Attorney’s Office.

Rubin — known as “Howie” or “H” and worth at least tens of millions of dollars — has been accused of binding and gagging his drugged-up victims so they weren’t able to object to sexual torture.

Horrific Immoral Monsters

Text messages with his assistant, Jennifer Powers, who is also facing sex-trafficking charges, detail some of the stomach-churning escapades, including one instance where they laughed about electrocuting a tied-up woman’s genitals.

“I don’t care if she screams,” he allegedly wrote, along with the laughing face emoji, in another sickening message, the feds said.

They said Rubin and Powers spent more than $1 million recruiting women to participate in paid sex acts involving bondage and submission, including victims who had previously been sexually abused, were financially desperate or who suffered from addiction. Once they were in New York, the women were encouraged to use drugs or alcohol to prepare for their sexual encounters, and they sometimes engaged in conduct beyond the scope of their consent, prosecutors said.

During the encounters, women suffered significant pain, including bruises and psychological trauma, and sometimes required medical treatment, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors said Powers maintained the dungeon, cleaned it between uses and restocked the equipment, while also recruiting women, arranging their flights and managing fallout from complaints about the sessions with Rubin. Rubin and Powers required the women to sign nondisclosure agreements and pledge that they were not under the influence of drugs or alcohol when they signed the agreements, prosecutors said. Civil Court Case Played Out

The allegations against Rubin first came to light in 2017, when he was taken to civil court by three Florida women who accused him of violent sexual assaults.

Two of those victims were described in court papers as Playboy Playmates Mia Lytell and Amy Moore, and a third, Stephanie Caldwell, identified as a model and a dancer.

The arrest was delayed until the civil case played out.

A jury found Rubin liable, but cleared Powers at a 2022 civil trial. Rubin appealed and the case is pending at a mid level federal appeals court.

Rubin admitted to flying women across state lines and paying them upwards of $5,000 for sex.

Authorities believe “dozens” of other women were recruited for sexual encounters with Rubin, and said at least 10 others were believed to have helped facilitate the sick schemes.

If found guilty, Rubin and Powers face 15 years in prison.