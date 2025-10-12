Antifa Terrorists Threaten to Take Down Helicopters in Portland

A call to shine laser lights into the sky in an effort to disrupt federal helicopters flying over South Portland has forced a key trauma hospital to reroute air ambulances.

The online flyer, posted on the homepage of Rose City Counter-Info, a self-described “anarchist counter-info platform in so-called Portland, Oregon,” encourages participants to take part in a “laser tag” event aimed at federal aircraft.

The post urges individuals to mask up, coordinate with others, and take steps to avoid identification.

As a result, Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) reported that multiple air ambulance providers declined to land at the hospital’s rooftop helipad on Saturday night, according to KGW.

This is not a protest as the reporters claim in this clip. They are terrorists.

BREAKING: In a disgusting move, ANTIFA has just forced OHSU hospital in Portland to DIVERT AWAY their air ambulance helicopters because leftists are plotting to shine lasers in the sky. Their goal is to mess with federal helicopters, but now HOSPITAL helicopters are impacted… pic.twitter.com/OkG2aoFsNG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 12, 2025

Still the governor and mayor refuse to back ICE or do anything about these violent domestic terrorists.

Antifa are escalating and will eventually kill people or take down a plane.

It’s not as if they haven’t tried it before.