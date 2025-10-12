Democrats Give Licenses to Truck Drivers with No Name Given

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons slammed New York officials for issuing commercial driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants. He referred specifically to an Indian national caught with an ID that didn’t have his name.

The left went from driver’s licenses to illegals to not charging them for forgeries to not identifying gender to not giving any name at all.

It Was a Real ID

Mind you, this is a “real ID” license. You probably thought they were serious about the “real” part. I don’t even have one yet because there were hundreds of illegal migrants on line ahead of me when I went for the license. No one spoke English. After a half hour with the line not moving, I left.

Lyons was outraged after the now-detained truck driver Anmol Anmol was driving across the US with a license that read “No Name Given.” He was arrested in Oklahoma last month.

“It’s really scary,” Lyons told Fox News’ “The Big Weekend Show” Saturday. “To see that on a driver’s license issued by the state, ‘No Name Given.” And the worst part, there’s a REAL ID star right up there in the corner.

“I don’t know about you all, but it was like going through a security clearance for me to get my REAL ID.”

No Name Given Is Going Home

Anmol was arrested by federal agents after it was discovered he had crossed into the country illegally under the Biden administration in 2023, the Department of Homeland Security announced Friday.

Anmol was placed into removal proceedings after his arrest.

“I can’t believe we are giving illegal aliens, who have no right to be here, these driver’s licenses,” Lyons said.

What about the trucking companies in addition to the Democrat administrations? Where are their ethics?

California, New York, and other blue states have given thousands of CDLs to illegals, some who can’t read road signs, many who can’t speak English. So much for the working man. These cheap laborers lower wages for American truckers if they can even get a job.