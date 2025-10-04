AOC Demands Millions for Crazy Things to Open Government

Republicans offered a clean Continuing Resolution (CR) to Democrats to keep the government open for seven weeks. Nothing new was cut. However, they went back to the Big, Beautiful Bill and the dinky $9.1 billion rescission package and want that money put back into the CR to open government. Mostly, they want free and low cost healthcare for people here illegally while denying it’s the case, but it’s more than that.

And it’s all while we are nearly $38 trillion in debt, banks are in trouble, and nations are dropping the US dollar.

Here are only some more of the things that AOC and the communist wing of the party demand be put back in the bill to open the government.

$3 million for circumcisions and vasectomies in Zambia.

$500,000 of American taxpayer money for electric busses in Rwanda.

$3.6 million for pastry cooking classes and dance focus groups for male prostitutes in Haiti.

$6 million for media organizations for the Palestinians.

$833,000 for transgender people in Nepal.

$300,000 for a pride parade in Losuku [I have no idea how this is spelled].

$882,000 for social media mentorship in Serbia.

$4.2 million for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex people in the Western Balkans and Uganda.

There is much more.

Democrats want the rescission package canceled. This is some of what was in it.

$6 million for “Net Zero Cities” in Mexico

$4 million for “sedentary migrants” in Columbia

$3 million for Iraqi Sesame Street

$2 million for teaching young children how to make environmentally friendly “reproductive health” decisions

$1 million for voter ID in Haiti

$67,000 for feeding insect powder to kids in Madagascar

$33,000 for “being LGBT in the Caribbean”

$8,000 for promoting vegan food in Zambia

The waste is endless.

Some highlights of the waste that was cut out of the budget that has Democrats screaming:

$8.9B in NIH “research” slush funds

$500M to CDC bureaucrats

$19.5B in VA contracts

$96.7B in FEMA handouts for illegal aliens

$37B to USAID foreign aid scams

I heard @russvought was looking for waste to cut during the Schumer Shutdown. Here is a list of non-essential government expenditures that would save taxpayers more than $2 trillion. pic.twitter.com/1SI8FOERnq — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) October 3, 2025

Russ Vought has taken over Elon Musk’s DOGE, and it’s going well.

Great work by @ENERGY ending 321 wasteful awards, saving the US Taxpayers ~$7.5B, mostly in uneconomic “green” grants. https://t.co/Wdt0bcc1Br — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) October 3, 2025