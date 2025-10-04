Fears That US Will Go to War with Venezuela

President Trump promised no new wars and that he will resolve the current ones, but the build up around Venezuela over a war on drugs is, according to The Washington Examiner, enough to “seize and hold” ports and airfields.

On Thursday, they wrote, “military planners believe the assembled forces are now sufficient to seize and hold key strategic facilities such as ports and airfields on Venezuelan territory.”

“US control over such locations would allow for the increased, sustained projection of U.S. military power into Venezuela from defensible positions.”

Left-wing Newsweek reported that “a platoon of U.S. Navy SEALs—typically comprising 16 personnel—will conduct joint drills this month with approximately 40 Argentine tactical divers,” according to a US Southern Command spokesperson.

The publication listed five signs that possible war with Venezuela could be looming: F-35B Jets in Puerto Ric, Pentagon Imagery, Cargo and Naval Deployments, Special Operations, and US military units in the Caribbean.

Left-wing Axios reports that this could be about regime change.

Even close Trump advisers aren’t entirely sure whether the gunboat diplomacy is a drug trafficking operation with undertones of regime change, or a Caracas coup operation masquerading as drug enforcement.

Driving the news: President Trump ordered seven warships carrying 4,500 personnel — including three guided-missile destroyers and at least one attack submarine — to the waters off Venezuela.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt added to the conversation on Thursday, noting that the U.S. considers Maduro the “fugitive head of [a] drug cartel” and not Venezuela’s legitimate president.

Venezuela has long been on Secretary Rubio’s radar. He is war-oriented.

Tom Homan discussed the issue of cartels with Maria Bartiromo.

President Trump said it’s about defeating the drug trade coming out of the narco state of Venezuela.

This is the type of enemy that the US has been used to fighting in recent decades, since Vietnam, the most curious thing is that it has not been able to win any, nor to implant the so-called Democracy in any of these places. However, they left a balance of millions of dead and… pic.twitter.com/1sUg8EeHDj — SOLILÓQUIO (@mandarim_el) October 3, 2025

Left-wing CNN reports that President Trump is considering launching US military strikes on terrorist cartels inside Maduro’s Venezuela, on top of taking them out in the Caribbean. The Department of War appears to be going to war with the cartel terrorists, thus the nation of Venezuela.

