AOC Looks to Run for the Senate or the Presidency in 2028

Axios has a report that should really send chills down your spine this morning. They wrote that Democrat representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive [communist] who is quite popular with young people is reportedly considering running for president or the Senate in 2028.

She’d probably win the Senate in New York going up against Chuck Schumer, who is immensely unpopular. It’s not likely a Republican could win. She would win by default.

AOC, as she is called, has been holding town halls in upstate New York and she ran the Fighting Oligarchy tour alongside communist Bernie Sanders. Both of them are members of the Democrat Socialsits of America, which, as I have explained several times, is to the left of the Communist Party USA.

According to the Axios report, Ocasio-Cortez has brought in former senior advisers to Sanders, a longtime progressive who launched two unsuccessful presidential campaigns that garnered national attention, Axios writes.

Those close to Ocasio-Cortez told Politico earlier this year that it’s unclear if she would throw herself into the presidential race because of her focus on the Democratic Party, not personal ambition.

“She doesn’t think the same way that so many other people do. She’s not thinking about, like, ‘Oh, what’s the next step on the ladder?’” said Democratic Representative Greg Casar of Texas, told Politico. “She really thinks about what’s right for the movement.”

This does suggest that this country is not salvageable. She is Evita Perone, and that’s who Democrats want after giving us a man with dementia for four years and lying about it.