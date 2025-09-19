A Cursing Ilhan Omar Insults Charlie Kirk in a Minnesota Church

Ilhan Omar was in a church making derogatory comments about Charlie Kirk after he was murdered at 31 years of age, his body not yet in the ground. Worse than that, she received cheers from the churchgoers.

This was after the vote to censure her failed for exactly what she did in the church yesterday. The resolution which failed was to remove her from her committees for the offensive comments she is making about a man who can no longer defend himself.

Why she is even on a committee at all we can’t say.

Omar has said she is only in Congress for Somalia and has expressed antisemitic viewpoints.

I don’t understand how she got a standing ovation for this in a church, especially after the vulgarity. She is spreading hate but she’s a hit in this church. I’m glad it’s not my church.

She said, “I do believe those of you interested in rewriting this hateful man’s history are full of shit.”

ILHAN OMAR ON CHARLIE KIRK: “I do believe those of you interested in rewriting this hateful man’s history are full of shit.” *gets a standing ovation* The left hates you. pic.twitter.com/HhVXZgqK8Y — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 18, 2025

During this church town hall, a churchgoer asked her who she was referring to and she said she meant people who are not civil. She explained that the man [Charlie Kirk] who said she doesn’t belong in this country is not civil. Her point was if you’re not civil, “you’re full of sh**.”

I don’t have a clip of Charlie saying that, but personally, I don’t see how she belongs here. She supports unAmerican ideas, has antisemitic views, hates white men, supports Somalia over the US, and there is very credible evidence that she married her brother in an immigration scam.

Why is she here?