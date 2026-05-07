Apollo Global Will Flee Zohran Kwame Mamdani’s New York City

Another major Wall Street firm is poised to expand outside New York City. Thanks to Mayor Zohran Mandani’s war on wealthy residents and businesses, private equity giant Apollo Global Management, headquartered in Manhattan, has decided to open a new business hub. It will serve as the “second headquarters” and will be based in either Florida or Texas. An official decision will likely be made public in the coming weeks, people close to the matter say.

It means a loss of thousands of jobs. The company is worth a trillion dollars, and they’re not turning over huge chunks of it to Zohran. Apollo has been monitoring the policies of Zohran Mamdani and his vitriolic attacks on business leaders. They don’t like what they see.

Billionaires Ken Griffin and Mark Rowan will scale back because of Zohran. Apollo Global Management CEO Mark Rowan is, as the NY Post writes, “Zo Out of Here.” He’s taking his 2700 jobs with him to Texas or Florida.

Griffin said, “We will add far more jobs in Miami over the next decade as an immediate and direct consequence of the mayor’s poor decision here with respect to his posting of that video.”

Griffin did the same thing in 2022. He left Chicago for Miami because of Pritzker and Lightfoot, and the pathetic new mayor.

According to Apollo, they paid roughly $1.28 billion in total income taxes in 2025. NYC alone is at risk of losing more than 2700 jobs and $168 million in annual revenue. These finance jobs are the reason why people live in NYC. Without them, Mamdani will see just how great socialism is. However, he’ll never learn. Pinkos don’t.