Gulf States Cut Off U.S. Bases & Air Space: Iran Rejects Deal

Update: CNN REPORTS IRAN “IMPOSES NEW RULES” IN STRAIT

“CNN is also reporting Iran REJECTS US Strait of Hormuz deal as unrealistic.”

Iran has rejected a U.S. proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Senior official Mohsen Rezaei demanded war reparations and tangible benefits, not symbolic concessions, while reaffirming Iran’s continued resistance.

JUST IN: CNN REPORTS IRAN “IMPOSES NEW RULES” IN STRAIT “CNN is also reporting Iran REJECTS US Strait of Hormuz deal as unrealistic.” @Bannons_WarRoom pic.twitter.com/p4SoyY0Aaj — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) May 7, 2026

We have no allies.

Original Story

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kuwait have declared they will not allow the United States to use their airbases for military action against Iran, reaffirming their stance of neutrality in the ongoing conflict between Tehran and Israel.

The U.S. abandoned Operation Freedom after Kuwait and Saudi Arabia cut access to U.S. bases. This forced the U.S. to abandon “Project Freedom,” the operation to escort ships through the Strait. It forced a change in strategy.

This was according to a May 6 NBC News report, which has since been confirmed by the U.S.

“Trump’s abrupt reversal on his plan to help ships go through the Strait of Hormuz came after [Saudi Arabia] suspended the US military’s ability to use its bases and airspace to carry out the operation,” two U.S. officials told the U.S. outlet.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait suspended U.S. access to key bases and airspace for “Project Freedom,” a proposed mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, forcing President Trump to abruptly pause the plan. The move, confirmed by U.S. officials, followed frustrations by Gulf allies over the lack of coordination regarding the operation. Qatar, Bahrain, and the U.A.E. followed suit.

This restricts the U.S. defensive capabilities in the region.

The Gulf States said they would not support “Project Freedom.”

The restriction of ABO (access, basing, and overflight) highlighted the high level of frustration with Washington’s management, NBC News reports.

President Trump has not been clear enough about his Iran strategy and has not included the Gulf states. If he wants support, he has to be clearer. The clearer he is, the more support he will get.

They Want De-Escalation

According to Defense Mirror, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Kuwait have declared they will not allow the United States to use their airbases for military action against Iran, reaffirming their stance of neutrality in the ongoing conflict between Tehran and Israel.

The decision was made following meetings in Doha this week, where ministers from the Gulf states, including Iran, focused on de-escalation. The Gulf leaders reassured Iran that they were neutral. They don’t want the war to widen and are calling for de-escalation in the region since it endangers the critical oil infrastructure.

Tensions flared after Iran launched a large assault on Israel. This followed Israel’s assassination of Hamas’s top leaders and continuing operations in Gaza and Lebanon. Tehran said its attack was over unless further provoked. However, Israel was about to retaliate strongly.

There were urgent calls for de-escalation, and they meant Israel as well.

The U.S. has not been able to stop Iran. The only way to do it seems to be destroying them. Also Israel keeps bombing.