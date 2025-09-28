Arsonist/Shooter in LDS Church in Grand Blanc, Michigan

A shooter opened fire during Sunday services at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, injuring six to eight worshippers before police neutralized him at the scene. Some victims had been trapped.

“There are multiple victims and the shooter is down” at the church, at 4285 McCandlish Road in Grand Blanc, the police department said. “There is NO threat to the public at this time.

An active fire at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan is continuing to burn, according to Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson.

“The entire church is on fire,” Swanson said in a video update, adding that the area is currently a dynamic scene.

Swanson confirmed that people who were at the church have been evacuated and that there are multiple victims.

“Just know that there’s a lot of things that are happening that we are not able to communicate just because of the work that needs to be done,” he said.

The evil gunman allegedly set a deliberate fire after the shooting that led to the building’s roof collapsing amid exploding ammunition, prompting a fifth-alarm response from Genesee County firefighters who evacuated congregants to safety. No fatalities were reported yet, and the FBI is assisting in the investigation for possible domestic terrorism connections.

A deranged gunman bursts into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc during Sunday services, unleashing bullets on innocent worshippers before setting the building ablaze in a cowardly act of pure evil. pic.twitter.com/k5QKJBxlT8 — Public Exposer (@sc_exposer) September 28, 2025

BREAKING: Video shows church on fire as officials respond to active shooter with multiple victims at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/pQDd0UZPEu — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) September 28, 2025