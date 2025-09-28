The Digital ID Spreads as We Head for Global Citizenship

The Gates Foundation is the initial major stakeholder in the ‘Global Digital ID’ scheme being rolled out by the World Economic Forum. Gates originally said it was a conspiracy theory.

At the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison proposed unifying citizen data including health records, finances, and voting history into databases to enable AI applications in public services like fraud detection and resource allocation. He supported body cameras for police and citizens to promote accountability through constant recording and endorsed biometric authentication over passwords. Critics such as journalist Michael Shellenberger and activist Shaun King have condemned the plan as a step toward dystopian surveillance, citing severe privacy risks and comparisons to authoritarian control.

The Digital ID Is Not the Problem

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced plans to introduce digital ID cards in a major speech.

Starmer has claimed the digital ID cards will crack down on people who want to work illegally in the country. The government has argued the scheme will combat illegal working while making it easier for people to use its services.

He claimed the UK has been too “squeamish” talking about illegal immigration in the past, as he lashed out at the divisive politics of the far-right. As he uses IDs to ward off illegal workers, he continues to let illegals pour into the UK.

The Canadian federal government is also moving forward with plans to establish a nationwide digital ID system for the general public.

Gates warned that anyone not going along with it, will be left behind.

The troubling digital ID project has now been rolled out in six Democrat-controlled cities across the country.

Launched in Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, and San Francisco, the program offers $40 worth of cryptocurrency to anyone willing to let their eyes be scanned.

In return, participants receive a “World ID” that can be used to log into various online platforms like Reddit, Telegram, and Shopify.

Digital IDs are only a step in a process getting us to global citizenship, central world rule, and the end of sovereignty.

Global Citizenship

As constitutional attorney KrisAnne Hall explained this is a symptom, not the main problem.

The UN is planning global citizenship with The Pact of the Future. The EU and UK are gladly going along. The UN wants global governance.

Constitutional Attorney KrisAnne Hall says not having a global ID won’t stop this. It is only a symptom. The EU is establishing a mechanism for global citizenship. Americans will walk into it blindly.

She cites the new requirement of mandating receiving permission from the European travel information and authorization system (ETIAs) to travel to 30 countries. It will get worse as they tighten control.

KrisAnne came across a very strange phrase on the application. It says that it will replace your passport for travel. It replaces your American passport.

