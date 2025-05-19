Ashli Babbitt’s Family to Get $5M in Settlement for Wrongful Death

Ashli Babbitt’s family will receive nearly $5 million after a trigger-happy Capitol Hill police officer killed her. The media is upset because she went into the Capitol with rioters that day. What they don’t realize is that you still can’t murder unarmed people who present no threat.

President Donald Trump’s administration has agreed to pay nearly $5 million to the family of Ashli Babbitt to settle a lawsuit brought by the estate of the Trump supporter who was fatally shot by police when she tried to crawl through a broken glass door in the Capitol.

The officer shot her although she was no threat.

Babbitt’s family filed the wrongful death lawsuit in early 2024, seeking $30 million. Lawyers for both sides told a judge this month that they had settled in principle, reversing the Justice Department’s earlier opposition in the case, which had been set for trial in July 2026.

The information is based on The Washington Post’s sources.

Judicial Watch took up the lawsuit and will receive some of the money.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email