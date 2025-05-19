Chris Cillizza Is Adorable How He Feigns No Involvement in the Biden Cover-Up

Biased reporter and former CNN Editor-At-Large Chris Cillizza recently apologized for not questioning Joe Biden’s mental acuity. In fact, he was a cheerleader, boasting of “the fundamental decency of Joe Biden,” and calling people “gross” for saying Biden is in decline.

Early on, Cillizza was acting as if Biden’s confusion didn’t exist, as Karol Markowicz noted.

In August of 2021, during another confused stretch for the president, CNN’s Chris Cillizza wrote about various Republican officials questioning Biden’s awareness: “This is the sort of gross, lowest-common-denominator politics that drive people away from public life. If Republicans have some sort of proof that Biden is declining, they should bring it forward. If they don’t, they should stop doing what they’re doing. Immediately.”

In December of last year, when he apologized for not asking more questions, he said, “I should have pushed harder earlier for more information about Joe Biden’s mental and physical well-being and any signs of decline.”

He is now Mr. Real:

“This is a guy who is the president of the United States for four years and thought and ran for a second term,” Cillizza says below, “at which point he would have been in his mid-80s had he won and served. So that, to me, is a really serious conversation about how did we get to this point, given that there were, there were a lot of signs that suggested that Joe Biden definitely should not have run for a second term? How did we get to this point?

“It’s a media story, it’s a politics story, it’s a sort of transparency story.

“And again, I always say this if the shoe was on the other foot, if Donald Trump, God forbid, had been diagnosed post presidency with prostate cancer, and there were real questions about his acuity, and his physical abilities while he was in office, do you think Democrats would say let’s just drop all of this. No, of course, they wouldn’t because we’re talking about the President of the United States.”

Is he now trying to pretend the White House cover-up was successful and reporters are innocent? The lying never stops. Are you tired of being lied to by the media yet?

Watch:

Two things can be true at the same time: 1. Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis is sad and we should all wish him well 2. He and his inner circled engaged in an active cover-up between 2022-2024 to keep his declining physical and mental health from the public pic.twitter.com/P2391ey1rq — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) May 19, 2025

