Atlantic Council Thanked Soros for His Help During Maidan Revolt

George Soros, along with other globalists have long been accused of starting the 2014 Maidan Revolution in Ukraine. Tapes show that people like then-State Department official Victoria Nuland helped fund the most radical right extremists who were protesting in Ukraine.

Soros helped fund the Atlantic Council.

The Council wrote, and this isn’t satire:

Since 1990, no other private donor—either domestic or international—has traveled a longer distance in helping Ukraine develop a market economy, accountable government, and independent media. Soros’ political and strategic philanthropy is an inspirational example of how one man’s vision and unflagging commitment to the open society ideal can change the lives of millions. …

In total, Soros has provided over $181 million in support of almost 17,000 civil society initiatives in Ukraine that were implemented by thousands of activists throughout the country.

Ukraine is noted for its black markets and money laundering. Great work, George. You’re really something else picking out our DAs and prosecutors too, George, or should I say, Alex?

George Soros always denied the launching or instigating of the color revolution, aka Orange Revolution. Soros, who is allegedly in a care facility at this time, holds, a hatred of Russia and China.

The globalist Atlantic Council thanked George Soros in December 2015 for his “philanthropy” in Ukraine. Soros’s philanthropy is almost totally for hardcore extremist causes. Soros provided millions to shape the new Ukraine after the Soviet’s gave it up. He didn’t do a bang up job.

Interestingly, Ukraine is totally into the digitized WEF agenda.

The Atlantic Council thanked Soros for instilling democracy in Ukraine. His idea of democracy is my idea of communism. In any case, the Council praised and thanked Soros for his hand in it during the Revolution. They were displeased with the US’s lack of interest at the time.

All we ever hear is he wasn’t involved. It looks to me, humble unimportant me, that he had a hand in the undemocratic enterprise it is today. He was interested in their resources no doubt.

Check out Data’s research. George worked on this for decades, and look what we have now. Isn’t it grand? The poor Ukrainians.

