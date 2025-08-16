Clown World Politician: FangFang’s Boyfriend Is Off the Rails Again

M Dowling
As Donald Trump tries to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, which might also save the world from world war, Fang Fang’s boyfriend Eric Swalwell is suggesting President Trump is a Russian asset. He’s interfering in Trump’s efforts to establish peace.

Swalwell claimed the EU must be very concerned right now because President Trump “achieved zero.” Actually, no one knows what he achieved because he’s not talking. We know he got some concessions.

Mr. Fang Fang is so worried about the EU, but they have funded Russia this entire time. They buy Russian gas.

Swalwell claims he wanted to hear something like a cease-fire when in fact he was only waiting to pounce no matter what happened. His evidence that Trump acts like a Putin asset is that Trump was pleasant to Putin I wouldn’t want to take that to a jury, Eric.

Apparently, Democrats would rather see thousands die every month than seek peace.

Mr. Fang Fang leaked national secrets:

