Attack On the Free Press? Pentagon Has New Rules for the Press

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth put new security measures on reporters at the Pentagon, forbidding them access to much of the Pentagon unless they have approval and an official escort.
Hegseth is also going to issue new credentials which will “more prominently identify them as members of the press.”
He wants to protect classified and sensitive information.
The changes make key parts of the Pentagon building off-limits to journalists unless they have an official escort.
The leaks have been a serious problem for the Pentagon.
Further restrictions are likely coming.
The Pentagon Press Association, a membership organization representing the press corps covering the U.S. military, said the new rules seem to demonstrate a “direct attack on the freedom of the press.”
On Friday, spokesperson Sean Parnell said on X that the access restrictions are “pragmatic changes to protect operational security.”
The memo outlining the restrictions said that “while the department remains committed to transparency, the department is equally obligated to protect (classified intelligence) and sensitive information, the unauthorized disclosure of which could put the lives of U.S. service members in danger.”
Hegseth plans to also bring new media into the Pentagon press room, including The Daily Caller, New York Post and One America News, and Breitbart. They say it’s in everyone’s interests.
Speaking as a former DOD Program Manager who once held a Top Secret Security Clearance, I would not allow any of the current media into buildings where classified information is accessed or stored.
