Chief Justice Roberts Blocks Order Forcing DOGE to Submit to FOIA

Chief Justice John Roberts blocked a lower court order that would have forced DOGE to comply with FOIA requests from leftist watchdog group CREW. CREW is partially funded by George Soros’s outfit.

It is only a temporary order while they consider a permanent block.

The lawsuit demands DOGE submit to FOIA requests, but the Department of Justice says they shouldn’t be since they are only an advisory group.

According to Reuters, the court put an administrative stay on a Washington-based U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper’s orders for DOGE to respond to a government watchdog group’s requests for information after finding that DOGE likely is a government agency covered by the federal Freedom of Information Act.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) sued, seeking an array of records from DOGE through the FOIA statute, a law that allows the public to seek access to records produced by government agencies.

CREW is far-left and concentrates almost entirely on the right.

The group sought information on DOGE’s activities over its role in the mass firings and cuts to federal programs pursued after the Republican president returned to office in January.

However, they only advise.

Cooper ruled in April that DOGE had to turn over some records sought by CREW and was entitled to question DOGE’s Acting Administrator Amy Gleason at a deposition. A federal appeals court declined on May 14 to put Cooper’s order on hold, Reuters reports.

