Attorney General Bondi Sends the American Bar Association Packing

Attorney General Pam Bondi informed the far-left American Bar Association that they will no longer have any role in selecting judicial nominees. Attorney General Bondi said they will “no longer have the access they’ve taken for granted.”

All you have to do is look at the judicial coup currently taking place, and you know she is correct. They aren’t even liberals any longer. They’re radical activists who are destroying the judicial system. It’s unjust.

Nominees also won’t be responding to ABA questions any longer. ABA ratings have heavily influenced whether individuals were even nominated in the first place.

Getting the far-left out of our institutions will save this country. This is a long time coming. They have been able to eliminate their political opponents without even a hearing. They weaponize ratings to eliminate anyone who disagrees with their ideology.

This is one more step in President Trump’s plan to break up the deep state – bureaucratic – monopoly that has a chokehold on the USA.

USA! USA! USA!

The American Bar Association has lost its way, and we do not believe it serves as a fair arbiter of judicial nominees.@TheJusticeDept will no longer give the ABA the access they’ve taken for granted. pic.twitter.com/ViqX9IRa7w — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) May 29, 2025

