Russian President Putin asked for a meeting to discuss peace with Ukrainian President Zelensky, and President Trump. However, Zelensky is now calling – again – for US troops on the border with Russia, on the frontline. He is also insisting on NATO membership.

It’s hard to believe the US got mixed up with these people.

In the meantime, German Chancellor Merz, escalating the war, told Ukraine they could use German Taurus missiles deep into Russia – no restrictions. Germany also said they will send permanent troops to Lithuania. That’s on the border iwth Kaliningrad Oblast, separated only by an international border.

The stationing in Lithuania marks the first time that a German brigade is being based outside Germany on a long-term basis since World War II. “This is a historic day,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said after meeting Merz. “This is a day of trust, responsibility and action.”

It’s also a deliberate escalation.

According to the AP, Germany has had troops in Lithuania — which borders Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave and Moscow-allied Belarus — since 2017, as part of efforts to secure NATO’s eastern fringe, but the new brigade deepens its engagement significantly.

Zelensky Demands US on Ukraine’s Frontline

Ukrainian President Zelensky, still pushing to get the US into war with Russia, again called for NATO on the Ukraine-Russia border. He won’t stop until he starts World War III. He wants the EU and the US on his frontline.

“It’s great if we will have troops, but we have to understand that the troops will not be in the center of the capital,” Zelensky said. “Yes, they will not have relaxed time.

“Yes, it’s very important, because I heard that some allies said that, yes, but it’s okay. We can be in the center of some city and then, no, no, no, we don’t need such contingent. Contingent.

“You want an outline? Yes, without, without, without, with our people? Of course, yes, because this means security and and that’s it, so.

“But it can’t be. It can’t be without United States, I will explain you why. Even if some European friends think that it can be, no, it will not be. First of all, nobody will risk without United States. The second that what can divide NATO, divide EU and USA. That is a goal and dream of Putin to divide this unity in.”

And Zelensky’s and the EU’s dream is to get us all into World War III together. They want us to fight their wars.

One of the reasons for the current war is the US was on the Ukraine-Russian border building bio-labs, and he was calling for NATO membership.

BREAKING: Ukrainian President Zelensky expresses desire for US troops to be deployed on Ukraine’s front lines to help achieve peace with Russia. THOUGHTS? pic.twitter.com/JWJEtCHAj4 — TRUMP ARMY (@TRUMP_ARMY_) May 29, 2025

Zelensky is also once again calling for membership in NATO. If Ukraine was in NATO, how long do you think before the US would be in World War III?

Zelenskyy: we are now close to peace (kinda), Ukraine will negotiate with Russia after coordinating with Trump, Ukraine in NATO is the best security for the future, the US aid won’t stop. 1/ pic.twitter.com/lAw2PRscD4 — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) February 3, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email