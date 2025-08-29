Baltimore Wins a $62M Judgment Against a Gun Dealer

Gun control activists and the Brady lobby won a $62 million judgment against a gun store in Baltimore. The gun dealer sold a ghost gun kit when it was legal to sell it. No charges were filed because they did nothing wrong, so they went to civil court with an unsurprisingly biased Baltimore judge and jury on a mission.

The biggest joke is the claim is the gun dealer contributed to crime. Baltimore is soft on crime. They claimed the Armory flooded the city with unserialized guns.

Bearing Arms reported that Baltimore sued Polymer80 and Hanover Armory in June, 2022, a couple of months before Joe Biden’s ATF began enforcing a rule treating “buy, build, shoot kits” as firearms that needed to include a serialized frame or receiver, even if it wasn’t in completed form when it was sold.

Polymer80 folded and settled with the city for $1.2 million, but Hanover Armory tried to fight it in far-left Baltimore.

Until the lawsuit was filed, neither Maryland nor the federal government treated unfinished frames and receivers as “firearms”, so both Polymer80 and the gun store were operating within the bounds of the law.

The law doesn’t matter in a Progressive court with a progressive jury. They will do anything to cast blame on others instead of their own residents or their soft on crime policies.

Baltimore spent a lot of tax dollars to win this case. They had a team of the top activist law firms.

The City of Baltimore is represented in the matter by Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight’s Washington, D.C. Co-Managing Partner Schwanda Rountree, partner Saba Bireda, and fellow Raevyn Walker; James Hannaway of Berger Montague; Douglas Letter, Jenna Klein, Philip Bangle, and Erin Davis of Brady: United Against Gun Violence; and Thomas P.G. Webb, Deputy Chief of the City Law Department’s Affirmative Litigation Division.

The left wants to disarm us. Then, the only ones with guns will be criminals.

Hanover Armory plans to appeal, company official Reese Lang stated in an email.

