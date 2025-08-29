Obama’s Latest Conspiracy Theory Is Bats in the Belfry Crazy

Former President Obama is posting crazy stuff on X again. In the latest post, he points people to a New York Times podcast transcript of “The Ezra Klein Show.” The title is “Trump is Building His Own Paramilitary Force.”

That’s not satire. This is from the once Grey Lady.

In the post, Obama writes:

This interview, which is also available to listen to as a podcast, provides a useful overview of some of the dangerous trends we’ve been seeing in recent months regarding federalization and militarization of state and local police functions. The erosion of basic principles like due process and the expanding use of our military on domestic soil puts the liberties of all Americans at risk, and should concern democrats and republicans alike.

Obama and Ezra are such troublemakers. Both know full well that the troops are there to get rid of criminal aliens their party brought in, to secure the border, and to bring down crime. The military on domestic soil isn’t infringing on any liberties. Currently, our border is actually, really secure, and law enforcement is making D.C. very safe. They are taking some awful people off the streets of major crime ridden cities.

Everyone knows that is what is happening.

Obama is suddenly fake-worried about “federalized police” when his DOJ ran guns to cartels, spied on Americans, and sent the IRS to make felons out of innocent conservatives.

The article wants readers to think that President Trump’s securing of our southern border and streets is Trump preparing for a mass military takeover under the guise of securing the border.

From the article:

“…I see the evisceration of due process. I see detention centers being built where it is extraordinarily hard for lawyers and families to reach the people inside. I see men in masks refusing to identify themselves and pulling people into vans. I see armed U.S. troops in camo, some on horseback, riding through MacArthur Park in Los Angeles like they’re an occupying army. I see Trump sending in armed forces to take over the American capital.”

Making D.C. safe is sending armed forces to take over the American capital. Usually, when dictators take over a capital it’s not to make the place safe for 30 days.

Ezra forgot to mention that ICE wear masks because they are being doxxed and their families threatened by his far-left crowd. Funny how neither he nor Obama ever said a word about the violent Hamas supporters and Antifa wearing masks. Nary a word!

Obama and Ezra are also all jiggy with the open borders – no detention centers.