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Home Home Ban on Conversion Therapy Is Unconstitutional: Lone Dissent, DEI Judge Jackson

Ban on Conversion Therapy Is Unconstitutional: Lone Dissent, DEI Judge Jackson

By
M Dowling
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0
16

The ban against Talk Therapy for children identifying as transgender has been struck down as unconstitutional. SCOTUS found censoring “certain conversations between clients and counselors based on their viewpoints violates the free speech clause of the First Amendment.”

The only dissent was from a furious Ketanji Jackson. As Rep. Brandon Gill said on X, she ruled last year that states “do not” have the right to ban child sex changes but ruled today that states “do” have the right to ban counselors from telling boys they are not girls.”

She makes no sense.

Justice Jackson wrote in her dissent: “To do anything else opens a dangerous can of worms. It threatens to impair States’ ability to regulate the provision of medical care in any respect. It extends the Constitution into uncharted territory in an utterly irrational fashion. And it ultimately risks grave harm to Americans’ health and well-being.”

Anything that doesn’t push transgenderism riles her up.

Ketanji Jackson as herself:

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