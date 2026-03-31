Judge Orders Taxpayers to Fund NPR & PBS Under the 1st Amendment

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss on Tuesday agreed to permanently block the Trump administration from implementing a presidential directive to end federal funding for National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service, two media entities that the White House has said are counterproductive to American priorities.

Moss ruled that President Donald Trump’s executive order to cease funding for NPR and PBS is unlawful and unenforceable. The judge said the First Amendment right to free speech “does not tolerate viewpoint discrimination and retaliation of this type.”

A biased judge rules that the taxpayer must fund biased news. This is about par for our justice system today.

The Associated Press thinks terrible damage has been done to NPR and PBS by the President and Congress.

“It is difficult to conceive of clearer evidence that a government action is targeted at viewpoints that the President does not like and seeks to squelch,” wrote Moss, who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama, a Democrat.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said Moss’ decision is “a ridiculous ruling by an activist judge attempting to undermine the law.”

“NPR and PBS have no right to receive taxpayer funds, and Congress already voted to defund them. The Trump Administration looks forward to ultimate victory on the issue,” Jackson said in a statement.

A left-wing activist judge is ordering the President to use tax dollars to fund two so-called news organizations.

Just another authoritarian judge.