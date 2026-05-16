Barack Obama Blames Trump for His Marital Problems

Michelle confessed she “couldn’t stand” her husband for a decade. ~ Michelle Obama

In a New Yorker interview published Monday, Barack Obama said his marriage was affected by his ongoing involvement in politics. The former president pointed to President Donald Trump as the reason for his involvement with the party.

“It does create a genuine tension in our household. And it frustrates her,” he said, referring to his busy campaign schedule.

“I’m more forgiving of it, in the sense that I understand why people feel that way, because people aren’t looking at me in historical comparison to other presidents,” the Marxist explained. “They don’t care about the fact that no other ex-president was the main surrogate for the party for four election cycles after they left office.”

She couldn’t stand him for ten years.

Michelle says that working on the marriage has been worth it. It’s better than ever.

“We’ve been married 30-plus years. “”Something works,” Michelle said. “If you don’t let people know about the tough times, I think they quit too soon.”

“That’s why I say things like you can go through ten bad years in a 30-year marriage, and that’s still great odds,” Michelle continued. She was referring to a previous statement in which she confessed she “couldn’t stand” her husband for a decade.

“She wants to see her husband easing up and spending more time with her, enjoying what remains of our lives,” Obama said. He added that the pressure remains to be politically active against the Trump administration. He recognizes that other presidents didn’t. “It does create a genuine tension in our household, and it frustrates her.”

Obama said that he does his best to accommodate her.

Michelle struggled through her time as first lady. She said on her “The Light Podcast” that upon leaving Trump’s first inauguration, she was “uncontrollably sobbing” for half an hour on Air Force One. “It was a privilege to serve, but it was hard, and it was hard on our family; it was hard on my daughters growing up in the spotlight,” she added.

He dug himself out

In 2025, Obama said on Marc Maron’s podcast that he “had a big deficit with my wife and had to kind of work my way out.”

At a later event in London, Barack said he “was digging [himself] out of the hole [he] found [himself] with Michelle.”

“Now I’m at about level ground.”

She has said they are in couples therapy.

If you listen to her podcast, she picks on petty nonsense concerning Barack. But now she knows it’s Trump’s fault. It’s always Trump’s fault. I can see how President Trump would upset Marxists like Barack and Michelle.

Here is Obama with his new black accent. He didn’t get that growing up in Hawaii.