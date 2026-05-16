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Home Home Frenemy President Xi and the Thucydides Trap

Frenemy President Xi and the Thucydides Trap

By
M Dowling
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0
272

President Xi wasn’t all sweetness and light during the Trump visit. One warning was particularly stern, especially in light of the situation in Taiwan. During his opening statement, he used the term “Thucydides Trap.” He used it to make his intentions clear. It’s probably his warning to the U.S.

The Thucydides Trap is a term popularized by American political scientist Graham Allison to describe an apparent tendency towards war when an emerging power threatens to displace an existing great power as a regional or international hegemon.

President Xi doesn’t think he is a waning power. He is letting us all know he is the emerging power planning to displace the United States. A couple of years ago, Xi and Putin were caught on a hot mic during the Biden presidency, saying the US was a nation in decline.

Our debt is unsustainable, but no one will deal with the problem. As soon as something is cut, politicians spend the savings. Our enemies, including many in a particular political party, are destroying us from within. Xi knows all this. He is possibly telling us to lay off because he is coming to replace us.

What do you think about the following response?

President Trump isn’t looking for wars, and it sounds like he made some kind of deal. As for the distance. Iran is almost as far as Taiwan.

Hopefully, he doesn’t follow through on some of his statements, like opening up businesses here to China. Unfortunately, the 500,000 Chinese students are likely a done deal.

In response to Sean Hannity asking him about China stealing our secrets, he said we steal from each other. That isn’t exactly true. It is often a one-way street, and we aren’t looking to take over the world.

If we allow them into the United States, they will continue to infiltrate within. President Trump needs to talk with Lily Tang.

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