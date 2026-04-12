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Behind the Scenes in Islamabad

By
M Dowling
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0
57

Iran’s mistakes were thinking they could convince the U.S. to give in on the uranium enrichment, and the Strait of Hormuz.

Channel 14:

Pezeshkian to Araghchi: “An economic disaster if there is no deal.”

IRGC Commander Vahidi: “We haven’t even buried Khamenei, and Ghalibaf is shaking hands with those who killed him.”

Iran’s foreign minister said there were two or three issues they could not agree on.

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