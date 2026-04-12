Behind the Scenes in Islamabad

Iran’s mistakes were thinking they could convince the U.S. to give in on the uranium enrichment, and the Strait of Hormuz.

TREY YINGST: No U.S. negotiators remain in Pakistan following 21 hours of talks. Iran still unwilling to make key concessions on enriched uranium and the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/ErTRlFCS1S — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 12, 2026

Channel 14:

Pezeshkian to Araghchi: “An economic disaster if there is no deal.”

IRGC Commander Vahidi: “We haven’t even buried Khamenei, and Ghalibaf is shaking hands with those who killed him.”

🚨 Breaking: Channel 14’s @DBalazada reveals behind-the-scenes quotes from the negotiations 👇 Pezeshkian to Araghchi: “An economic disaster if there is no deal.” IRGC Commander Vahidi: “We haven’t even buried Khamenei, and Ghalibaf is shaking hands with those who killed him.” pic.twitter.com/GNiMKgmPJH — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) April 12, 2026

Iran’s foreign minister said there were two or three issues they could not agree on.