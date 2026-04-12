Behind the Scenes in Islamabad

Iran’s mistakes were thinking they could convince the U.S. to give in on the uranium enrichment, and the Strait of Hormuz.
TREY YINGST: No U.S. negotiators remain in Pakistan following 21 hours of talks. Iran still unwilling to make key concessions on enriched uranium and the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/ErTRlFCS1S
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 12, 2026
Channel 14:
Pezeshkian to Araghchi: “An economic disaster if there is no deal.”
IRGC Commander Vahidi: “We haven’t even buried Khamenei, and Ghalibaf is shaking hands with those who killed him.”
🚨 Breaking: Channel 14’s @DBalazada reveals behind-the-scenes quotes from the negotiations 👇
Pezeshkian to Araghchi: “An economic disaster if there is no deal.”
IRGC Commander Vahidi: “We haven’t even buried Khamenei, and Ghalibaf is shaking hands with those who killed him.” pic.twitter.com/GNiMKgmPJH
— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) April 12, 2026
Iran’s foreign minister said there were two or three issues they could not agree on.
🚨IRAN’S FM ON FAILED NEGOTIATIONS🚨
“ON A NUMBER OF ISSUES WE REACHED UNDERSTANDINGS.”
“ON 2 OR 3 KEY ISSUES OUR POSITIONS REMAINED APART.”
NEW POINTS WERE ADDED TO THE NEGOTIATIONS.
ISSUES BECAME COMPLEX.
TRUMP GAVE THEM A CHANCE AN…Show more https://t.co/1e1rwtC6nj pic.twitter.com/b13yU9GwDs
— Money Ape (@TheMoneyApe) April 12, 2026