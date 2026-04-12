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Home Home Viktor Orban Could Lose to the Soros-EU Coalition Today

Viktor Orban Could Lose to the Soros-EU Coalition Today

By
M Dowling
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0
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Hungarian nationalists or the European Union’s perennial influence. That is what is at stake in today’s election in Hungary.

The EU has pulled out all the stops to control the outcome. They hope their candidate will win to take on Russia. The EU can’t even defend itself, but the membership will push the U.S. further into the endless war. President Trump isn’t interested in an endless war with Russia.

AFCO Committee constitutive meeting
Peter Magyar
Wikimedia Commons
1721744819040 20240723 EP-171134A J1 462.jpg

If Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Fidesz party) wins, the nationalists will have fended off the Brussels alliance. If challenger Peter Magyar (Tisza party) wins, the EU will reign victorious in Hungary and push the endless Ukraine war to some disastrous conclusion.

The election is close, and they have their mail-in ballot system. The deep state always controls these ballots. They will keep coming until their candidate wins.

Viktor Orban has been painted as a Putin puppet.

Maygar’s campaign says Hungary can cooperate better with the European Union with him in office. The campaign says he prioritizes Hungarian national identity, suggesting he would take a hardline on immigration, and has criticized an accelerated accession of Ukraine into NATO.

Do we want Ukraine in NATO?

George Soros, the EU, and Ukrainian President Zelensky have a powerful influence operation going. It looks like Hungary’s voters might go with this coalition and consequently devolve, as Western Europe has.

You can watch the election results here. The results could be disastrous for Hungary, and if their polls are accurate, they will be.

The polls could be aimed at influencing the results. After 16 years as prime minister, Viktor Orbán could lose it all today to a Soros puppet.

Magyar has a sketchy history, which might not be true. He denies it.

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