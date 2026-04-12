Hungarian nationalists or the European Union’s perennial influence. That is what is at stake in today’s election in Hungary.

The EU has pulled out all the stops to control the outcome. They hope their candidate will win to take on Russia. The EU can’t even defend itself, but the membership will push the U.S. further into the endless war. President Trump isn’t interested in an endless war with Russia.

If Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Fidesz party) wins, the nationalists will have fended off the Brussels alliance. If challenger Peter Magyar (Tisza party) wins, the EU will reign victorious in Hungary and push the endless Ukraine war to some disastrous conclusion.

The election is close, and they have their mail-in ballot system. The deep state always controls these ballots. They will keep coming until their candidate wins.

Viktor Orban has been painted as a Putin puppet.

Maygar’s campaign says Hungary can cooperate better with the European Union with him in office. The campaign says he prioritizes Hungarian national identity, suggesting he would take a hardline on immigration, and has criticized an accelerated accession of Ukraine into NATO.

Do we want Ukraine in NATO?

George Soros, the EU, and Ukrainian President Zelensky have a powerful influence operation going. It looks like Hungary’s voters might go with this coalition and consequently devolve, as Western Europe has.

You can watch the election results here. The results could be disastrous for Hungary, and if their polls are accurate, they will be.

The polls could be aimed at influencing the results. After 16 years as prime minister, Viktor Orbán could lose it all today to a Soros puppet.

Long-time Hungarian Prime Minister and Trump-ally Viktor Orbán projected to lose power in the countries election. Opposition leader Peter Magyar has a 72% chance of defeating Orbán, who has been in power for 16 years according to Polymarket odds. 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/snCE2yZVV6 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 12, 2026

Soon preliminary results will start coming in and Brussels hopes it goes favorable for their candidate Peter Magyar. But will the Hungarian voters choose the person backed by the EU over Prime Minister Orban, standing for national interests.

Here is what @rodballester said👇 pic.twitter.com/gy1l5DZL49 — The European Conservative (@EuroConOfficial) April 12, 2026

Magyar has a sketchy history, which might not be true. He denies it.