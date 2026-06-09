Belfast Is Burning After Sudanese Man Tried to Behead a British Man

A Sudanese man accused of attempting to behead a man on a Belfast street used a loophole in the asylum system to gain entry to the UK. However, their entry system is one big loophole.

The horrific video shows an African migrant, who we have now found out is from the Sudan, stabbing a British man in the face and neck multiple times while he lies on the street. The knifeman screams in an unknown foreign language as he attempts to behead the victim.

Bystanders hit and kicked the terrorist in the head until police arrived. The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

The knifeman is said to have “licked his lips with the victim’s blood” during the attempted beheading.

Diversity is not our strength. The politicians who say it are looking for power, and they don’t care how much damage they do.

Wearing a long-sleeved top and dark trousers, he continued to cut at the man’s neck until a local ran towards him and hit him over the head with a hurling stick.

🚨 BREAKING: Hero who used a hurling stick to fight off the Sudanese knifeman in Belfast has been named as Maitiu Mag Tighearnan. pic.twitter.com/FLPUVsmWAj — The Mercian (@TheMercianNews) June 9, 2026

Others joined in and hauled him off, with the attacker trying to bite them as they restrained him until police arrived. He was then arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Footage shows the attacker holding a knife aloft and yelling what sounded like “Die, local” during the attack in Belfast.

This has triggered massive outrage over two-tier policing, mass migration failures, and Keir Starmer’s Labour government, which is now pushing digital IDs and anti-free speech online censorship.

Labour needs to be held accountable.

Earlier today Labour was hit with four separate community notes for trying to use their under-16 social media ban to install spyware on British phones. Massive protests are being planned across Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and England. The UK was already a powder keg after Henry Nowak… This Belfast video is the fuse.

The Labour Party is equivalent to the neo-Democrat Party here in the States.

Be forewarned, the video is horrific. I am putting it up because people need to know the horror being brought into the Western nations by very stupid, soulless leaders.

The victim is reportedly in his 40s and is hard of hearing. The migrant seriously damaged his eyes and face. Some reports say he was blinded. I pray that is not true.

Nightmare in Belfast Northern Ireland The horrific video shows a Black African migrant stabbing a White British man in the face and neck multiple times while he lies on the street. The knifeman screams in an unknown foreign language as he attempts to behead the victim.… — Curious Explorer (@aerogel_wizard) June 9, 2026

As one X poster wrote, “The heartbreak will never end for the victims. All around the world, there’s so much suffering and trauma being caused by mass immigration and the dreadful decisions made by leftist politicians in exchange for power.”

Yes, absolutely.

Here are a few of the people who fall for the nonsense these so-called leaders spread around:

The UK has 35,000 Sudanese men, and the US has nearly 48,000 that we know. about. As in the USA, most of the migrants are men of fighting age, with no identification or background information.

WATCH: A house is set on fire in Belfast after a Sudanese migrant was charged over the attempted beheading of a man pic.twitter.com/6GeZ5qMQoo — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 9, 2026

An attempted beheading by a Sudanese national in Belfast triggered violent confrontations and protests in central Glasgow. pic.twitter.com/mX92rTgdMe — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 9, 2026

Smoke rises over the Belfast skyline as protests continue following the attempted beheading of a man by a Sudanese migrant. Follow: @europa pic.twitter.com/gxdyR2fyGm — Europa.com (@europa) June 9, 2026