The Fraudulent Pastor Running for Office to Help Turn Texas Blue

Pastor Talarico manipulates the Bible, pretends he didn’t run a vegan campaign by gorging himself on beef in a restaurant, and pretends he’s not a Bolshevik.

Here is one example.

James Talarico was always an open-borders zealot who is now lying about it. Here he is pretending he wants the U.S. to have a “lock on the door.” He claimed to be a “border security democrat.”

James Talarico lies and says he is a “border security Democrat.” Talarico said “we should treat our southern border like our front porch,” called to defund law enforcement, slanders ICE as “secret police,” and thinks Obama’s failed border policy was too extreme. pic.twitter.com/Pk7ttjKVh3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 8, 2026

He is as long as you don’t try to deport any illegal aliens. He is a complete fraud.

James Talarico has always been a radical open borders zealot. Here he is giving advice in Spanish to illegal aliens, teaching them how to evade ICE and directing them to “fight back” https://t.co/dRIupRi2e4 — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) June 7, 2026

Here he is doing his communist heresy thing in a prayer: