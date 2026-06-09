Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home The Fraudulent Pastor Running for Office to Help Turn Texas Blue

The Fraudulent Pastor Running for Office to Help Turn Texas Blue

By
M Dowling
-
0
37

Pastor Talarico manipulates the Bible, pretends he didn’t run a vegan campaign by gorging himself on beef in a restaurant, and pretends he’s not a Bolshevik.

Here is one example.

James Talarico was always an open-borders zealot who is now lying about it. Here he is pretending he wants the U.S. to have a “lock on the door.” He claimed to be a “border security democrat.”

He is as long as you don’t try to deport any illegal aliens. He is a complete fraud.

Here he is doing his communist heresy thing in a prayer:

Previous articleAustin Metcalf Murder: Karmelo Anthony Found Guilty
Next articleBelfast Is Burning After Sudanese Man Tried to Behead a British Man
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.