Bent-on-Fraud Democrats Want to Ban Voter ID Nationwide

Democrats claim they are not opposed to voter ID but won’t vote for the SAVE America Act, which includes voter ID. They actually proposed a NATIONWIDE BAN on photo voter ID as a countermeasure! They aren’t even trying to hide their support of fraud!

However, as long as Republicans bind themselves to the filibuster, we have no chance of getting any of this passed. When Democrats get into office, they will drop the filibuster and push their communist agenda through. This country can’t survive that.

Leader Thune said, “To hear the Democrats, the leader of the Democrats, say in response to a question, ‘We’re not opposed to photo ID,’ but then to block even getting it up and considering it. And furthermore, to offer an ALTERNATIVE that bans and prohibits specifically photo ID!? I think it speaks to where they are!”

Drop the filibuster. We may never again get this opportunity.