Illegal Alien Murders an 18-Year-Old Student at Loyola University

In the latest outrage, Sheridan Gorman, an 18-year-old student from New York who was attending Chicago’s Loyola University, was shot to death near the Loyola campus last Thursday, and now an illegal alien from Venezuela has been arrested for her senseless, unprovoked murder. This young woman, barely out of childhood, was murdered just while out for a stroll. She was shot from behind. by the coward.

A Venezuelan migrant was arrested in connection with the execution-style murder of a New York teen on a night stroll with friends near Loyola University Chicago’s campus on Thursday, according to reports.

The 25-year-old man, who hasn’t been officially charged, is accused of approaching 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman, of Yorktown Heights, NY, at the Loyola Beach Pier before firing the fatal shot from behind.

The unidentified suspect [he has been identified as Jose Medina-Median] was wearing black clothes and a black mask when he allegedly killed the first-year Loyola University Chicago student at around 1:30 a.m., the Chicago Tribune reported.

A bystander witnessed the gunman fire a single shot at Gorman before she could run away.

He was released into the country by Biden’s corrupt administration.

This monster should never get out of prison, but it’s Chicago. He had been released from custody after shoplifting and Chicago is a sanctuary for these criminal aliens. ICE was never informed.

Hold these criminals accountable

Hold the people who let them in accountable

Deport these criminals ASAP into El Salvador 🇸🇻 https://t.co/ycCEqOF24F — 🌋🌋 Deep₿lueCrypto 🌋🌋 (@DeepBlueCrypto) March 22, 2026



Why is Mayorkas still free? What special powers does this criminal, Alejandro, have?

One month before this Venezuelan illegal alien was caught & released at the border by the Biden admin, then DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified before Congress that the border was secure. “It is my testimony that the border is secure”, Mayorkas said on 4/19/2023. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 22, 2026

Gov. Pritzker doesn’t care about the people.

Governor JB Pritzker posted this video of the Chicago lakeside to brag how safe it is Sheridan Gorman was just kiIIed there by a Venezuelan illegal immigrant his state law PROTECTED pic.twitter.com/ONqT36R0Tx — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 22, 2026