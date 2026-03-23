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Home Home Illegal Alien Murders an 18-Year-Old Student at Loyola University

Illegal Alien Murders an 18-Year-Old Student at Loyola University

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M Dowling
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In the latest outrage, Sheridan Gorman, an 18-year-old student from New York who was attending Chicago’s Loyola University, was shot to death near the Loyola campus last Thursday, and now an illegal alien from Venezuela has been arrested for her senseless, unprovoked murder. This young woman, barely out of childhood, was murdered just while out for a stroll. She was shot from behind. by the coward.

A Venezuelan migrant was arrested in connection with the execution-style murder of a New York teen on a night stroll with friends near Loyola University Chicago’s campus on Thursday, according to reports.

The 25-year-old man, who hasn’t been officially charged, is accused of approaching 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman, of Yorktown Heights, NY, at the Loyola Beach Pier before firing the fatal shot from behind.

The unidentified suspect [he has been identified as Jose Medina-Median] was wearing black clothes and a black mask when he allegedly killed the first-year Loyola University Chicago student at around 1:30 a.m., the Chicago Tribune reported.

A bystander witnessed the gunman fire a single shot at Gorman before she could run away.

He was released into the country by Biden’s corrupt administration.

This monster should never get out of prison, but it’s Chicago. He had been released from custody after shoplifting and Chicago is a sanctuary for these criminal aliens. ICE was never informed.


Why is Mayorkas still free? What special powers does this criminal, Alejandro, have?

Gov. Pritzker doesn’t care about the people.

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