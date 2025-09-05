Betsy McCaughey Was on Fire on CNN’s News Night

Betsy McCaughey, on the CNN panel with Abby Phillip, spoke to the unprecedented rise of radical Zohran Mamdani who is running for mayor of the city of New York, the capitalist capital. She addressed his insane idea to hit condos and co-op owners with costly climate mandates.

Betsy McCaughey: “I would say also that “The rise of Mamdani in this primary reflects two things. A pathetic failure of our education system. That so many of these young people… haven’t reasoned in their own minds what his crime policy will do to make the streets so unsafe. What his freeze-the-rent policies will do to turn New York literally into a slum within a year as this housing stock becomes totally unmaintained.”

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA): “I find that very offensive because I think — I never criticized the people who voted for Donald Trump. I never insult their intelligence. I think they‘re honorable fellow Americans. And for you to insult the intelligence of people who voted for Mamdani — ”

Betsy McCaughey: “Not their intelligence, their education.”

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA): “It’s anti-American. And I condemn — I condemn Secretary Clinton when she used ‘deplorables.’ And you are basically saying that people who voted for Mamdani are stupid. Shame on you… You should apologize.”

Betsy McCaughey: “I will not apologize because I‘m absolutely right. When you listen to these 30-year-olds think that freeze the rent is a reasonable policy — ”

Ro Khanna knows she was talking about education, not their intelligence. He is being disingenuous. The host tried to say they are the same thing which of course they are not.

In this next clip, this Democrat strategist, Xochitl Hinojosa, claims that DC is not dangerous and the police are terrorizing children going to school. She falsely claimed it’s not about fighting crime.

McCaughey rebutted her nonsense. They don’t seem to care if 58 people, mostly young people are shot in Chicago over a holiday weekend, and one a day or every two days in D.C. It’s a no-never-mind, acceptable collateral damage for them. This is a very immoral viewpoint.

Betsy McCaughey explained the issue in op-eds this week. Mr. Mamdani is vowing to fully enforce Local Law 97, a law that clobbers condo and co-op owners with costly mandates to reduce their buildings’ carbon emissions at their own expense.

