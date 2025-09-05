Betsy McCaughey Was on Fire on CNN’s News Night

Betsy McCaughey, on the CNN panel with Abby Phillip, spoke to the unprecedented rise of radical Zohran Mamdani who is running for mayor of the city of New York, the capitalist capital. She addressed his insane idea to hit condos and co-op owners with costly climate mandates.
Betsy McCaughey: “I would say also that “The rise of Mamdani in this primary reflects two things. A pathetic failure of our education system. That so many of these young people… haven’t reasoned in their own minds what his crime policy will do to make the streets so unsafe. What his freeze-the-rent policies will do to turn New York literally into a slum within a year as this housing stock becomes totally unmaintained.”
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA): “I find that very offensive because I think — I never criticized the people who voted for Donald Trump. I never insult their intelligence. I think they‘re honorable fellow Americans. And for you to insult the intelligence of people who voted for Mamdani — ”
Betsy McCaughey: “Not their intelligence, their education.”
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA): “It’s anti-American. And I condemn — I condemn Secretary Clinton when she used ‘deplorables.’ And you are basically saying that people who voted for Mamdani are stupid. Shame on you… You should apologize.”
Betsy McCaughey: “I will not apologize because I‘m absolutely right. When you listen to these 30-year-olds think that freeze the rent is a reasonable policy — ”
Ro Khanna knows she was talking about education, not their intelligence. He is being disingenuous. The host tried to say they are the same thing which of course they are not.
In this next clip, this Democrat strategist, Xochitl Hinojosa, claims that DC is not dangerous and the police are terrorizing children going to school. She falsely claimed it’s not about fighting crime.
McCaughey rebutted her nonsense. They don’t seem to care if 58 people, mostly young people are shot in Chicago over a holiday weekend, and one a day or every two days in D.C. It’s a no-never-mind, acceptable collateral damage for them. This is a very immoral viewpoint.
Xochitl Hinojosa: “I live in D.C.. I don‘t know who else on this table is. I‘m not scared to walk my kids to school. We are — [the National Guard is] actually terrorizing families right now. There was a phone call — “
Betsy McCaughey: “That’s preposterous.”
Xochitl Hinojosa:… pic.twitter.com/ueT8YXOlby
Betsy McCaughey explained the issue in op-eds this week. Mr. Mamdani is vowing to fully enforce Local Law 97, a law that clobbers condo and co-op owners with costly mandates to reduce their buildings’ carbon emissions at their own expense.
I have permission from Betsy to reprint her articles. Here is her article now published by various popular outlets.
In New York City, It’s Class Warfare. If You Own Anything, Mamdani Wants to Take It.
by Betsy McCaughey
“Tenants are a majority, it’s time we had a mayor who acted like it,” says Zohran Mamdani, the frontrunner in the New York City mayoral race.
When Mamdani says it, believe him. If he wins, tenants will be favored, and homeowners will be in his crosshairs.
They already are. Mamdani is vowing to fully enforce Local Law 97, a law that clobbers condo and co-op owners with costly mandates to reduce their building’s carbon emissions at their own expense.
If Mamdani wins, middle- and working-class people who saved and bought a co-op or condo in a high-rise complex will be facing huge cost increases. More than a million New Yorkers — cops, teachers, accountants, retirees —- own the 832,000 units impacted by Local Law 97, and many will suddenly be faced with budget-breaking costs.
The law was passed by the New York City Council in 2019, but it sets a 2030 deadline to reduce carbon emissions by 40%, meaning buildings have to start the costly construction process now to convert from oil-burner heating and gas stoves to electric heat and stoves in the name of climate improvement.
Owners at Queensview, Inc., a complex of 14 buildings in Long Island City built in 1950, are told the conversion will cost them $62 million, which will boost their monthly maintenance by $1,155 for a one-bedroom apartment. That’s about double. Owners who can’t afford the increase may be forced to sell — at fire-sale prices since their neighbors will be struggling with the same cost hikes.
Mamdani vows to rigorously enforce this lunatic law, expressly opposing what he calls “loopholes,” like selling owners renewable energy credits or offering time extensions to comply. His website mentions assistance “for middle income homeowners,” but he’s never followed up with any specifics.
Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa opposes Local Law 97, posting on X on June 7 that the law is “forcing longtime New Yorkers out of their apartments they’ve lived in for decades. The cost is just too high. Especially in a housing crisis …”
Candidate Andrew Cuomo has said he’s open to modifying the law. Of course, that would require the City Council going along — a big maybe. An alternative is for the next mayor to slow-walk enforcement. Unless it’s Mamdani.
Here’s the biggest outrage. Local Law 97 takes a million or more modest New York homeowners to the cleaners to pay the tab for a scheme that offers no demonstrable benefit to the city’s air quality or the health of its residents. Zero.
City Council members should have examined the facts before mandating these high-rise buildings convert from oil-burning heat to electrical heat. It’s an example of legislative malpractice. Left-wing climate ideologues are happy to spend other people’s money without asking if the scheme makes sense.
A report from New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine and School of Global Public Health published in Frontiers shows how scientifically farcical Local Law 97 is. The two authors, both climate activists, caution that the benefits of the law “may only materialize in future generations — and only if similarly ambitious policies are embraced worldwide.”
The authors add that there’s “scant literature” demonstrating any health benefits from Local Law 97.
Here’s the kicker. Although the co-ops and condos are being forced to convert from fossil fuel heating to electrical heat, these buildings will then be buying their electricity from suppliers who still generate it using fossil fuels. The NYU scientists conclude “building electrification is unlikely to yield net benefit without a transition to renewable energy sources” citywide, something the city has not done.
Message to the condo and co-op owners: You are getting shafted. The climate ideologues pushing Local Law 97 didn’t bother to get the facts.
Mamdani is vowing to actualize “the vision of Local Law 97.” The condo and co-op owners facing financial stress and even the loss of their homes because of the law should go to the polls this November and vote for anybody but Mamdani. They should also vote against any City Council members who supported the law.
These co-op and condo owners likely number more than 1 million voters. The issue is who will turn out: these homeowners or the 1.7 million tenants Mamdani is promising rent freezes. Middle-income co-op owners slamming Local Law 97 can turn this election, predicts Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf.
Protecting the Earth against climate damage and preparing New York City for climate changes are worthy goals. But Mamdani and the extremists’ push to enforce Local Law 97 ignores the facts and treats New York City homeowners with utter disrespect.
Betsy McCaughey is a former Lt. Governor of New York State and founder of SAVENYC @SAVENYC.org. Follow her on Twitter @Betsy_McCaughey. To find out more about Betsy McCaughey and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
