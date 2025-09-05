Ex-Sinaloa Kingpin Tells Will Cain of $3B in Currency He Shipped Across the Border

Former El Chapo affiliated Sinaloa Cartel Kingpin Jay Flores said on the Will Cain Show that “He shipped over three billion dollars across the border in cash in ten years in 18 wheelers with no seizures.

He says the people of Mexico would welcome war fighters.

Flores and his brother were raised by his father in the drug trade. He has since gone from kingpin to educator.

Flores has sought redemption and leveraged his extensive knowledge and experience in a consultancy role to Congress, advising on effective strategies and legislation to combat drug trafficking. This role is a testament to his commitment to fostering change at the highest levels of governance, providing policymakers with critical insights needed to address the challenges of the drug trade comprehensively.

